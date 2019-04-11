Offshore drillers Ensco, Rowan complete merger

Ensco Rowan (NYSE:ESV) announce the completion of the merger of Ensco and Rowan Companies, which follows approval by each company's shareholders and sanction by the U.K. Court.

Ensco Rowan will trade on the NYSE under the ESV ticker; the company will maintain its headquarters in London with a significant presence in Houston.

Shares of the merged company have been consolidated through a 4:1 reverse split, resulting in ~197M shares outstanding; legacy ESV and RDC shareholders own a respective 55% and 45% of the combined company.

Ensco Rowan also says it has increased the borrowing capacity under its unsecured revolving credit facility to ~$2.3B through September 2019 and $1.7B from October 2019 through September 2022.