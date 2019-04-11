IPhone sales will drop 12% in 2019 - Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse starts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) at Neutral expecting iPhone sales to decline 12.4% this year after last year's 3.2% drop.

Key quote: “iPhone is in a difficult spot with units >20% below peak as users are holding on to their devices longer than ever and price hikes have likely run their course."

The iPhone business drove 60% of revenue in 2018.

As for China, the firm sees "deeper structural challenges" and doesn't expect a turnaround until a major iPhone refresh happens with the 5G model expected in 2020.

Credit Suisse sees potential in the Services shift but says it will take time to play out. The firm expects Services revenue to grow from $40B in 2018 to $65B in 2021.