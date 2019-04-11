Assembly Bio down 3% premarket on next-gen core protein inhibitor data

Thinly traded Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) is down 3% premarket on light volume in response to new data on its next-generation core protein inhibitors ABI-H2158 and ABI-H3733. The results are being presented at The International Liver Congress in Vienna.

ABI-H2158: Phase 1a data in healthy volunteers showed a favorable safety profile with expected trough liver exposures above the threshold for the establishment of covalently closed circular DNA (cccDNA) (special DNA structure that arises during the propagation of certain viruses) with once-daily administration. A Phase 1b study has been initiated in patients with chronic HBV infection.

ABI-H3733: Preclinical data showed potent inhibitory activity against multiple steps in the HBV infection cycle, especially those related to cccDNA generation.

Data from a cccDNA turnover study suggests that therapies inhibiting the establishment of new cccDNA may lead to higher cure rates for HBV infection.