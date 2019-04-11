GeoPark reports Q1 production results

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) reports Q1 oil & gas production increase by 23% Y/Y to 39,557 boe/day, led by higher production in Colombia and Chile, and new production from Argentina acquisition, partially offset by lower production in Brazil.

Oil production accounted for 87% of total production and increased 26% to 34,358 bbls/day; gas production increased by 7% to 34.4 mmcfpd

Production by country (Boe/day): Colombia: 32,131 (+22% Y/Y); Chile: 2,961 (+3%); Brazil: 1,960 (-29%).

The company will report Q1 2019 financial results on May 8.