Benchmark: CBS underrated against positive backdrop

Amid some well-documented challenges, the discount on CBS shares looks "overly steep" despite a still largely positive picture, Benchmark says in an update.

Questions loom about a permanent CEO and whether the company will end up re-merged with Viacom (VIA, VIAB). But the shares "remain in the penalty box despite continued positive developments on all but the licensing front, along with a constructive advertising and retrans/reverse backdrop," writes analyst Dan Kurnos. Any clarity on the CEO/merger front is likely to be a positive catalyst, he says. (h/t Bloomberg)

He has a Buy rating and price target of $71, implying 37.5% upside.