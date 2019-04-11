Apogee Enterprises down 9% post Q4 earnings miss; provides FY20 guidance

Apogee Enterprises (APOG -9.8% ) reported Q4 revenue decline of 2% Y/Y to $346.3M, due to severe winter weather, that caused disruptions at some of the manufacturing locations.

Sales by Segments: Architectural Framing Systems $170.34M (-7% Y/Y); Architectural Glass $103.67M (+13% Y/Y); Architectural Services $66.26M (-2% Y/Y); and Large-Scale Optical $23.97M (+2% Y/Y).

Architectural Services segment backlog increased to $444M during the quarter, from $419.2M last quarter and $426.3M a year ago.

Q4 Gross margin fell by 1,145 bps to 12.8%; operating margin declined by 1,215 bps to -4.3%; and Adj. operating margin declined by 60 bps to 9%.

Q4 Adj. EBITDA decreased by 8.3% Y/Y to $42.38M; and margin declined by 84 bps to 12.2%.

SG&A expenses were $59.06M up by 2% Y/Y; and as percentage of revenue 17.1% up by 60 bps.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $96.42M, compared to $127.46M a year ago.

FY20 Guidance: Revenue growth 1% to 3%; EPS $3 to $3.2; Operating margin between 8.2 to 8.6%; Tax rate of ~24.5%; and Capital expenditures of $60M to $65M.

Previously: Apogee misses by $0.06, misses on revenue (April 11)