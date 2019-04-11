More on FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Q4 results

Flyht Aerospace Solutions (OTCQX:FLYLF) reports Q4 revenue decrease of 71% Y/Y to $5.89M.

Revenue by segment: SaaS of $2.26M (+97% Y/Y); Hardware of $1.46M (-11% Y/Y); Licensing of $0.25M (-6% Y/Y) and Other Income was $1.86M.

Gross margin declined by 2,100 bps to 55%.

The effect of PWS was seen on the balance sheet as receivables were +140% Q/Q; inventory levels +14% Q/Q; property and equipment +34% Q/Q; trade payables +44% Q/Q and contract liabilities balance was $1.52M.

Operating expenses were +37% Y/Y; Distribution expenses +78% Y/Y, Administration expenses +68% Y/Y, and R&D expenses -28% Y/Y.

EBITDA totaled to $0.05M in the quarter compared to an EBITDA loss of $0.36M Y/Y.

Cash at the end of 2018 increased 19.9% Y/Y to $2.41M and customer deposits decreased 61% Y/Y.

“The annualized doubling of our SaaS revenues in October 2018 and the growth of our sales order backlog to over $60M at year end demonstrates continued improvement in our financial performance.” said CEO Thomas R. Schmutz.

Previously: Flyht Aerospace Solutions reports Q4 results (Apr. 11 2019)