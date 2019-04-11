ViewRay touts study supporting efficacy of MRIdian

ViewRay (VRAY +0.5% ) is up out the gate this morning on the heels of a just-published retrospective analysis of the outcomes of MRI-guided radiation therapy delivered with its MRIdian system in patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer. The study appears in this month's edition of Cancer Medicine.

Pooled data on 44 patients showed a 49% survival rate at year 2 in the high-dose group compared to 30% in the low-dose group. No patients receiving high-dose treatment experienced serious or life-threatening acute toxicity versus 7% in the low-dose group.

CEO Scott Drake says, "These data suggest that MRIdian-guided adaptive radiotherapy may help survival while greatly reducing toxicity rates. We are pleased to support the prospective study of this promising finding and thank the multi-institutional teams for their work to improve patient care and outcomes."