Stocks eke out gains as investors await earnings season

Stocks inch higher at the open as investors look ahead to the start of the corporate earnings season tomorrow; S&P and Dow both +0.1% , Nasdaq flat.

Q1 profit forecasts have dropped steadily in the last six months, with S&P 500 earnings now seen falling 2.5%, which would mark the first Y/Y contraction since 2016, according to Refinitiv data.

"We can’t seem to really break out to new record highs but we’re not falling either and I think earnings will be a key factor in deciding it," says Spartan Capital chief market economist Peter Cardillo.

European markets trade mixed, with France's CAC +0.7% and Germany's DAX +0.3% but U.K.'s FTSE -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite -1.6% .

In U.S. corporate news, Tesla -3% after Panasonic halted plans to expand the company's Gigafactory, fueling concerns about end demand.

Among the S&P 500 sectors, financials ( +0.4% ) show relative strength while energy ( -0.4% ) and materials ( -0.2% ) are early laggards.

U.S. Treasury prices are lower, pushing the two-year yield 4 bps higher to 2.35% and the 10-year yield up a basis point to 2.49%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 97.06.