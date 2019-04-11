Evolent up 10% on rosier prospects for largest customer

Evolent Health (EVH +10.3% ) is up in early trade in apparent response to a healthier outlook for a Kentucky non-profit called Passport, its largest customer, representing about 10 - 12% of its revenues.

Passport has apparently won a rate increase in the state's Medicaid rates that should shore up its finances and enable it to remain solvent.

SVB Leerink's David Larsen says the rate increase should stoke a revenue jump for EVH in H2, adding that there may be additional upside with specialty care management services.