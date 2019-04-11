Soft guidance sends Rite Aid down 6%

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) is down 6.11% in morning trading after a Q4 revenue shortfall and soft guidance.

The drugstore operator expects full-year revenue of $21.5B to $21.9B vs. $22.2B consensus, full-year EBITDA of $500M to $560M vs. $566M consensus and EPS of -$0.01 to $0.04 vs. $0.02 consensus.

Management's update on the FY20: "The company’s outlook for fiscal 2020 assumes a decline in reimbursement rates consistent with the decline experienced in fiscal 2019. However, based upon conditions in the generic drug market, the company does not expect to be able to as effectively offset these declines with generic drug purchasing savings as in the prior year. The company’s outlook also assumes a reduction of approximately $40 million in TSA fee income from WBA, which the company expects to offset by the reduction in corporate SG&A costs that was disclosed last month. The Company also has factored into the outlook an increase in rent expense of $11 million as a result of the adoption of the new lease accounting standard."

Previously: Rite Aid beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (April 11)