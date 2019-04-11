DARPA picks Northrop for tracking undersea threats

Coda Octopus (CODA +4.4% ) reports that DARPA has selected Northrop Grumman (NOC +1.6% ) to prototype sensing capabilities using undersea organisms to assist in passively detecting and tracking undersea threats.

As part of the PALS program, the company will develop biological sensing hardware that has increased sensitivity for certain sensor modalities, achieving greater range.

Artificial intelligence will be applied to observe patterns in the marine environment to help classify targets. Northrop Grumman partnered for the project with Coda Octopus, Duke University, University of Maryland, Baltimore County and the University of Memphis.