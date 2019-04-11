Clarida: Expansion `almost certainly' will be longest on record

The current economic expansion "almost certainly will become the longest on record," said Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida in a speech in Washington, DC, according to his prepared comments. Among points he addressed:

Federal funds rate is now in the broad range of estimates of neutral--where interest rates neither stimulate or restrain the economy.

Fed's balance sheet size will likely stay at the level reached in September for awhile and gradual increase in other (nonreserve) liabilities, such as currency, should slowly shrink the level of reserves.

Attention in future meetings will turn to discussing and deciding on the maturity composition of its System Open Market Account portfolio.

The FOMC will begin discussing its review of monetary policy strategy, tools, and communications practices in the summer and will provide a public assessment once that review is complete.

