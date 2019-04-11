Fortuna says Q1 silver output fell 7% Y/Y but on track to meet guidance

Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM -1.4% ) reports Q1 silver production from its two operating mines in Latin America - the San Jose mine in Mexico and the Caylloma mine in Peru - fell 7% Y/Y to 2.2M oz. while total gold output slid 11% to 13.3K oz.

FSM says it is on schedule meet 2019 production guidance of 8.2M-9M oz. of silver and 49K-54K oz. of gold, or between 11.7M-12.9M gold equiv. oz.

FSM says Q1 silver output at the San Jose mine fell 8.5% Y/Y to nearly 2M oz., while production at the Caylloma mine rose 8% to 233.8K oz.