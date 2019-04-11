Zayo dips on report that Omers is out of buyout consortium

Zayo Group (ZAYO -1% ) is lower but off the morning's worst losses after a report says a bidding consortium is hunting for a new investor after a dropout.

Shares rose yesterday amid reports that a consortium featuring Digital Colony Partners, EQT and Stonepeak were close to a deal of some $8B-$9B to buy the company out.

But a report from CTFN says Omers Infrastructure has dropped out of the group, spurring it to look for new investors. It also says reports that Stonepeak was involved were incorrect.