Pizza M&A delivered up

There's a little bit of movement in pizza stocks on a down market day after Papa Murphy's (FRSH +31.2% ) attracts a buyout offer from Canadian franchise specialist MTY Food Group.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) is up 2.45% , Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) is 2.22% higher and Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) is showing a 0.74% gain. Pizza Hut owner Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) is up 0.24% , although the pizza business ranks third behind tacos and chicken at the restaurant giant.

Papa Murphy's trades just a few pennies short of the $6.42 deal price

Papa Murphy's joins Panini Pizza and Pizza Delight as pizza brands owned by MTY.

Previously: Papa Murphy's +31% after taking buyout deal (April 11)