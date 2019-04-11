U.S. mortgage rates creep up

The 30-year fixed-mortgage averages 4.12% for the week ending April 11, 2019, up 4 basis points from 4.08% in the prior week, but still lower than 4.42 a year ago, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Survey.

“Rates moved up slightly this week while mortgage applications decreased following last week’s jump in rates – indicating borrower sensitivity to changing mortgage rates," says Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sam Khater.

15-year FRM averages 3.60% vs. 3.56% in the previous week, and 3.87% a year earlier.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averages 3.80%, up from 3.66% in the previous week and vs. 3.61% a year ago.

