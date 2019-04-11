Judge warns Carnival of potential punishment

A federal judge in Florida will decide in June if Carnival (NYSE:CCL) needs to have its probation revoked and punishment doled out for violating terms of its agreement with the government for dumping oil illegally. One of the punishment measures being considered is closing U.S. ports to Carnival for docking.

Carnival was accused in court filings of falsifying records on probation and the judge took Carnival execs to task.

"If I could, I would give all the members of the executive committee a visit to the detention center for a couple of days. It’s amazing how that helps people come to focus on reality," stated Judge Patricia Seitz. She asked for Carnival's top execs to be at the June hearing.