PG&E in talks with BlueMountain for new board appointments, reports say

PG&E (PCG +2.4% ) is talking with shareholder BlueMountain Capital about potentially changing some of the board nominees the company announced last week, according to multiple reports.

BlueMountain, which owns a 2.5% stake in PG&E, had nominated its own directors who were passed over in favor of a slate of 10 new directors organized in partnership with another group of investors.

PG&E reportedly has been impressed with the skill set the BlueMountain nominees bring in three main areas - doing business in California, safety and risk management, and utility and clean energy operations - and hopes further changes could address concerns expressed by California Gov. Newsom that last week's board appointments lacked the necessary expertise.