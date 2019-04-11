Mandalay Resources announces Q1 production results

Mandalay Resources (OTCQB:MNDJF) in Q1 produced 21,940 saleable ounces of gold equivalent (+14% Q/Q and -5% Y/Y) and sold 23,007 ounces of gold equivalent.

Björkdal production improved 37% Y/Y and 13% Q/Q to 14,385 ounces, as trucking & haulage of higher-grade underground material returned to expected levels, as well as due to mining of higher-grade underground ore; higher production levels at Björkdal to remain stable for the remainder of 2019.

Costerfield production declined 28% Y/Y and 13% Q/Q to 7,555 ounces.

The company will focus on capital development and operational improvements at Björkdal and Costerfield, as well as restart its exploration program in Q2 2019, including deeper exploration drilling at Costerfield and step-out drilling around the Aurora zone at Björkdal.