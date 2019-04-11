SoCal Edison requests higher ROE, citing higher wildfire risk

Southern California Edison (EIX -0.3% ) says it has asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to adjust the extraordinary wildfire risk in the company’s authorized return on equity for the portion of its business regulated by the agency.

EIX says it asked for an ROE of 17.12%, including incentives and investments in new technologies and clean energy projects, compared to its 2018 authorized ROE of 10.3%.

The company notes that in addition to wildfire risks, utility operations in California face higher risks than other states due to public policies associated with climate change, advanced technology requirements and mandates for renewable energy portfolio and battery storage.