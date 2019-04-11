J&J's Symtuza shows long-term effect in late-stage HIV study

Updated results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, DIAMOND, evaluating Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -0.2%) unit Janssen Pharmaceutical's SYMTUZA (darunavir 800 mg, cobicistat 150 mg, emtricitabine 200 mg and tenofovir alafenamide 10 mg D/C/F/TAF) in HIV-1-infected adults showed a sustained treatment effect through 48 weeks. The data were presented at the Annual American Conference for the Treatment of HIV in Miami.
89% (n=97/109) on participants completed the open-label study. 84% (n=92/109) achieved undetectable viral loads at week 48 while 8% (n=9/109) experienced virologic failure.
97% of patients were satisfied with treatment.
No new safety signals were observed.
The FDA approved SYMTUZA in July 2018.
