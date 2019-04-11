Rite Aid to sell CBD products, pull e-cigs

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) says it will start selling CBD products in more than 200 stores in Oregon and Washington later this month.

The drugstore chain plans to offer CBD creams, lotions and lip balm at the locations.

During today's earnings call, Rite Aid COO Bryan Everett said the company would stop selling e-cigarettes amid the crackdown on teenage usage, but continue to sell cigarettes.

Rite Aid is down 13.0% on the day, swapping hands at a new 52-week low of $0.49 earlier in the session. Shares are down 71% over the last 52 weeks.

