SoFi starts two ETFs with fees waived for over a year

SoFi (SOFI) launches two exchange-traded funds that have fee waivers in place that lower total fund expenses to zero through at least June 30, 2020.

SoFi Select 500 (SFY) is composed of the 500 largest publicly traded U.S. companies with each stock's contribution to the ETF based on the company's growth rate; tracks the performance of the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth Index.

SoFi Next 500 ETF (SFYX) is composed of 500 mid-cap U.S. companies and, similar to SFY, each company's contribution is based on its growth rate; tracks Solactive SoFi US Next 500 Growth Index.

Previously: First free ETFs on the way (Feb. 25)