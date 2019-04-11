Data on Enanta's HBV and NASH candidates fail to lift shares, down 2%

Thinly traded Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA -2.2% ) is down on light volume following its announcement of preclinical data on its wholly owned programs in HBV and NASH. The results are being presented at The International Liver Congress in Vienna.

EDP-514: In a mouse model, the HBV core inhibitor demonstrated pan-genotypic activity and combining it with other antiretroviral therapies may have synergistic effects. A Phase 1 study should launch in H2.

NASH: In a rat model, Enanta compounds EP-026856 and EDP-305 and Gilead's selonsertib were evaluated. All three inhibited fibrosis development but EP-026856 showed the greatest effect on returning non-invasive serum markers back to baseline. Preliminary data from the Phase 2 ARGON-1 study assessing EDP-305 in NASH should be available in Q3.

In a mouse model of liver injury and metabolic disease, EP-027315, an ASK-1 inhibitor, demonstrated a liver protective effect in a diet-induced obesity model. Suppression of markers of liver injury, inflammation and apoptotic pathways were also observed.