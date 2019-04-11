Westleaf announces C$12M bought deal financing

Westleaf (OTCQB:WSLFF -5%) enters into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity to purchase, on a bought deal basis 12,000 convertible debenture units at $1,000 per Unit for gross proceeds of $12M
Each Unit consists of convertible debenture and 235 common share purchase warrants.
Underwriters have an option to purchase up to additional Units, Convertible Debentures and/or Warrants equal to 15% of the Units sold
The Convertible Debentures will mature and be repayable after 36 months from the Closing Date and will accrue interest an annual interest rate of 9.5%
Each Warrant exercisable at $2.75 per Warrant Share.
The net proceeds will be used for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.
The offering is expected to close on May 2, 2019
