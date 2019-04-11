TD Bank takes a stake in Toronto office building

TD Bank Group (TD -0.2% ) signs a long-term lease to occupy 840,000 square feet across 33 floors at 160 Front Street West in Toronto.

Terms of the deal, including acquiring part ownership of the building, weren't disclosed.

The investment "reflects the bank's strong balance sheet as well as the long-term outlook for corporate real estate in the downtown core," TD said in a statement.

The Canadian lender signed the lease with Cadillac Fairview and Investment Management Corporation of Ontario, neither of which is publicly traded. The Cadillac Fairview portfolio is owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan.