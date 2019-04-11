New all-time high for LVMH after strong quarter

LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMHF) races to a new all-time high in European trading after the company posted strong Q1 sales.

Revenue was up 16% to €12.5B during the quarter and like-for-like sales were 11% higher.

LVMH says the trends observed in 2018 continued throughout the first quarter, with all geographic regions experiencing good growth.

"Revenue growth at Fashion & Leather, the stock’s key sentiment driver, was above even the highest estimates," noted BAML's Ashley Wallace about the Q1 print.

Within the high-end apparel sector, Kering SA (OTCPK:PPRUF, OTCPK:PPRUY) gained 2.29% and Richemont (OTCPK:CFRHF, OTCPK:CFRUY) was up 1.85% .

LVMH press release