Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank face skepticism at ECB: Bloomberg

Raising new fresh funds may not be enough to convince European Central Bank officials that a merger of Deutsche Bank (DB +2.3% ) and Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBF)(OTCPK:CRZBY) is a good idea.

Some members of the ECB's supervisory board questioned the logic of the merger of the two German banks at recent meetings, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

They're concerned that the central bank's credibility will be damaged if they approve a deal then the merged bank founders.

Though the two banks are in contact with regulators, they haven't yet submitted a formal plan for the ECB to review.

