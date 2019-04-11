Bayer 'massively' affected by Roundup litigation, CEO says

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY -0.9% ) CEO Werner Baumann says the company has been "massively affected" by the wave of lawsuits over the alleged carcinogenic effect of its Roundup weedkiller.

"You see it selectively, mainly here in Germany and in France - less so in the USA - in our reputational scores," the CEO says.

Bayer has seen ~€30B ($34B) wiped off its market cap since August, when a U.S. jury found Bayer liable because its Monsanto acquisition had not warned of Roundup’s alleged cancer risks.

Bayer is legally challenging the verdicts and has stressed that regulators around the world have found Roundup to be safe; more than 10K cases are pending.