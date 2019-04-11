MDJM enters into exclusive primary real estate agency services contract

MDJM (MDJH +1.8% ) has entered into an exclusive primary real estate agency services contract with Tianjin Jinbin Times Real Estate Investment Co., Ltd., a real estate developer in Tianjin.

MDJM will provide Jinbin Times with comprehensive real estate agency services for the Yizhou Garden, Yihan Garden and Yilu Garden project.

The term of the Contract is from March 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019. Jinbin Times expects to pay MDJM up to RMB 10.5M (~$1.56M) as agency fee pursuant to the Contract.