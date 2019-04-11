Scorpio Tankers +8% as B. Riley FBR adds to Alpha Generator List

Scorpio Tankers (STNG +8% ) surges to a YTD high as B. Riley FBR cities an improving and stabilizing macro environment for product tankers and the company's "solid positioning" in the sector.

In adding the stock to its Alpha Generator List, the firm says STNG should benefit from the underlying strength in product tanker markets driven by the declining pace of new shipbuilding and the increase in demand for distillates to meet the IMO 2020 standards.

B. Riley says STNG is well positioned for steadily increasing time charter equivalents to drive strong operating leverage and free cash flow, with potential upside based on the improving health of product tanker markets.