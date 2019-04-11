Health care, energy weigh on stocks

All three major U.S. stock averages turn red heading into the noon hour in New York.
The Nasdaq (-0.2%), which spent most of the morning in negative territory, steepens its decline, while the S&P (-0.1%) and Dow (-0.2%) swing from positive to negative.
By industry sector, health care (-1.0%) dives the most followed by energy (-0.5%) and real estate (-0.5%); industrials (+0.5%), utilities (+0.3%), and financials (+0.3%) outperform the broader market.
Crude oil sinks 1.6% to $63.59 per barrel as gold slides 1.2% to $1,297.80 per ounce.
10-year Treasury falls, pushing yield up almost 3 basis points to 2.495%.
The Dollar Index rises 0.2% to 97.10.
