Health care, energy weigh on stocks

All three major U.S. stock averages turn red heading into the noon hour in New York.

The Nasdaq ( -0.2% ), which spent most of the morning in negative territory, steepens its decline, while the S&P ( -0.1% ) and Dow ( -0.2% ) swing from positive to negative.

By industry sector, health care ( -1.0% ) dives the most followed by energy ( -0.5% ) and real estate ( -0.5% ); industrials ( +0.5% ), utilities ( +0.3% ), and financials ( +0.3% ) outperform the broader market.

Crude oil sinks 1.6% to $63.59 per barrel as gold slides 1.2% to $1,297.80 per ounce.

10-year Treasury falls, pushing yield up almost 3 basis points to 2.495%.