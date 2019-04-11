JPMorgan Chase Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 12th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.35 (-0.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $28.05B (-1.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, jpm has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:JPMorgan's Numerous Headwinds May Hurt Its Quarterly ResultsJPMorgan And Wells Fargo Kick Off Earnings Season On Friday: Here's What To Expect