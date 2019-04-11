Wells Fargo Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 12th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.10 (-1.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $21.05B (-3.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wfc has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:JPMorgan And Wells Fargo Kick Off Earnings Season On Friday: Here's What To Expect