PNC Financial Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 12th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.60 (+7.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.26B (+3.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, pnc has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.