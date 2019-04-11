First Republic Bank Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 12th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.22 (+8.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $838.58M (+16.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, frc has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.