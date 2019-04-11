Endeavour Silver -5% as Q1 production falls sharply

Endeavour Silver (EXK -5.6% ) slides after reporting declining production at its four mines in Mexico during Q1, resulting in 1.9M of silver equiv. oz.

EXK says silver output sank 21% Y/Y 1.07M oz. and gold production tumbled 24% to 10K oz. due to the planned reduction of mine output at El Cubo, lower than planned throughput at Bolanitos and lower silver grades at Guanacevi.

"All four mines typically start slowly each year as we commence our annual capital investments, then production improves as the mines work toward achieving their annual mine plans," CEO Bradford Cooke says.

EXK notes the El Compas mine achieved commercial production in mid-March but only contributed two weeks of production during Q1.