China's Economy Is Likely to Grow ‘Well Above’ Target in 2019: Jefferies

Jefferies Financial expects the Chinese economy to grow faster than the official target of 6 to 6.5% in 2019 due to stronger fiscal stimulus including tax cuts and faster debt sales. The pace of growth is expected to normalize in 2020.

Analyst does not expect significant monetary easing from here, and growth momentum could push the stock market to test early 2018 highs.

China’s economy has already shown signs of recovery, with a strong reading of manufacturing and improving risk appetite.

Source: Investing.com