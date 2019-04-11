Piedmont sees completing NY state lease renewal soon

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) extends New York State's lease at 60 Broad Street in downtown Manhattan by four months to allow more time for lease renewal negotiations.

The company says it continues to partner with New York State, its largest tenant, on an ~18-year lease renewal for a significant majority of the tenant's current 480,000 square-feet of space in the building.

"We believe that we will execute the renewal in the near future," says Piedmont President and Chief Investment Officer C. Brent Smith.

Piedmont completes ~322,000 square feet of other leasing during Q1, with ~43% related to new leasing.

Leased percentage for Piedmont's in-service portfolio remains unchanged at 93.3%.