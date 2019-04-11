U.S. nearing decision on Repsol's Venezuela activity, envoy says

The U.S. will make a decision on what to do about Repsol's (OTCQX:REPYY -1.4% ) activity in Venezuela in the coming days, says U.S. Venezuela envoy Elliott Abrams.

The Spanish company has been one of Venezuela's main oil and oil products suppliers since the U.S. imposed sanctions on Venezuela and its PDVSA state-run oil firm in January; other major suppliers have been Russia's Rosneft, India’s Reliance Industries and the Vitol and Trafigura trading houses.

The Trump administration is conducting a campaign to remove Venezuela Pres. Maduro from power and has backed opposition leader Juan Guaido.