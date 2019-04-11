NCI Building Systems changes name to Cornerstone Building Brands following the merger

NCI Building Systems (NCS -0.6% ) post the merger with Ply Gem Building Products, announced that it will officially operate as “Cornerstone Building Brands” and trade under the ticker symbol "CNR" on the New York Stock Exchange effective May 24, 2019.

The new name represents unified commitment to business transformation that will drive future growth and effectively serve customers and communities across North America.

The changes to the name and ticker symbol are expected to be effective following shareholder approval at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders being held on May 23, 2019.