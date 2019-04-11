NASH players in the red as EASL announcements fail to excite investors

Most developers of therapies to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) are under modest pressure as investors remain unimpressed with the initial announcements from The International Liver Congress in Vienna.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT -13.4%) is leading the retreat after it reported "selected" data from a late-stage study of obeticholic acid.
Related tickers: Gilead Sciences (GILD -1.7%); Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA -2.4%); Viking Therapeutics (VKTX +0.7%); Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL -8.3%); CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY -0.8%); Galectin Therapeutics (GALT -4.6%); Wave Life Sciences (WVE -0.2%); Genfit (GNFT -0.5%); Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN -2.7%); Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY -2.9%); Assembly Biosciences (ASMB +5.5%); Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF -3.4%); DURECT (DRRX -1.2%); Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD +1.1%); Immuron (IMRN +13.9%); Gemphire Therapeutics (GEMP); Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT -3.8%); Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT -0.9%); Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA -1%); FibroGen (FGEN -0.7%); Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (INNT +7.1%)
