Deutsche Bank investor goes after chairman again

Deutsche Bank (DB +2.4% ) investor Riebeck-Brauerei plans to file a motion seeking a vote to remove the lender's chairman Paul Achleitner at this year's annual meeting, Reuters reports, citing a lawyer for the activist shareholder.

Achleitner should be ousted for his "dismal performance" and for pursuing a "value-destructive" merger with Commerzbank, said the lawyer, Jan Bayer, who plans to file the motion for his client in the next week.

A similar motion by Riebeck-Brauerei failed last year, managing to get only 9.05% of the vote.

