Geely makes an electrifying move

Geely announces the launch of its first high-end pure electric brand (Geometry) and first model (Geometry A) in a significant development in the China EV industry.

The Chinese automaker posts a suggested retail price range of $31,250 to $37,200 for the Geometry A with driving ranges varying between versions from 255 miles to 311 miles. The Geometry A is said to charge from 30% to 80% in just 30 minutes. The company says the Geometry A is the first pure electric vehicle in China to achieve L2+ intelligent drive, a level generally only found on luxury class models.

Geely says it has taken in more than 26K orders globally for the Geometry A, although at this time there is no confirmation of availability in the U.S.

Looking ahead, Geometry plans to launch 10 pure electric models by 2025, including offering sedans, SUVs, crossovers and MPVs.

Geely isn't one to be taken lightly in EVs, with the holding company owning Volvo Cars and setting up a new joint venture with Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF). The company has ties to EV startup EV brands Polestar and Lynk. As Geely scales up, interested parties include Nio (NYSE:NIO), Great Wall Motors (OTCPK:GWLLF, OTCPK:GWLLY), BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY, OTCPK:BYDDF), Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Ford (NYSE:F) and Dongfeng Motor (OTCPK:DNFGY).

Geely press release