DPW Holdings cuts total debt YTD by $9M

DPW Holdings (DPW -2.3% ) says the reduction in its debt service will materially reduce overall cash requirement because most of its debt is short-term obligations.

The company says it continues to work with its creditors to decrease debt and improve its capital structure while moving forward with its growth and profitability objectives for the year.

In its Q3 10-Q, the company reported $24.4M of total current liabilities, with $13.1M comprised of notes payable, convertible notes payable, and revolving credit facility debt.

