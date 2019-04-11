Acer Therapeutics breaks out of consolidation, up 12%

Thinly traded micro cap Acer Therapeutics (ACER +12.1% ) clears a 13-week base on more than a 4x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 133K shares.

No particular news accounts for the breakout, but a key upcoming catalyst is the FDA's June 25 action date for its review of the company's marketing application seeking approval for EDSIVO (celiprolol) for the treatment of an inherited collagen disorder called vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (vEDS) in patients with a confirmed type III collagen (COL3A1) mutation, a disease with no effective treatments affecting ~5K Americans.