Germany's 5G spectrum auction passes €5B total

German telecoms have traded lower today after Germany's auction of 5G frequencies -- expected to settle around €5B -- pushed through that barrier.

In U.S. trading, Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY) is 0.9% lower ; Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) is off 0.7% . O2 Deutschland parent Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) is up 0.3% .

The focus of the auction is on airwaves in the 2 GHz and 3.6 GHz bands. In the 170th round of the auction, total bidding reached €5.06B; of that, €2.06B was bid on 2 Ghz, and €2.65B on 3.6 GHz.

Deutsche Telekom has placed bids up to €1.9B; Vodafone has bid up to €939M. Telefonica has bid €857M, while upstart 1&1 Drillisch may be a key driver of any higher clearance, having bid €1B so far.