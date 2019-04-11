Gran Colombia Gold reports Q1 production results

Gran Colombia Gold (OTCPK:TPRFF +2.8% ) reports Q1 gold production of 60,601 ounces (+15% Y/Y), a new quarterly record.

Gold production for TTM ending March 2019 reached 225,930 ounces, +4% over 2018’s annual production and at top end of 2019 guidance range of 210,000-225,000 ounces.

Q1 gold production also benefited from higher grades at both Providencia and El Silencio mines; Marmato mine witnessed improved mining rate, raising its monthly production by 22% compared with the average for the first two months of 2019.

Production at Segovia increased 17% to 54,386 ounces, and processed an average of 1,112 tonnes per day, +19%.