Altice looks to return to French growth this year

Altice Europe (OTCPK:ATCEY) is planning to return to revenue and operating income growth in France as soon as this year.

In an update to reporters, CEO Alan Weill expressed little concern about the company's debt and said Altice France would try to make headway on B2B market share (noting that Orange (NYSE:ORAN) has about 80% of the B2B market in the country).

Its SFR unit is recruiting 500 salespeople to sell B2B services to small and medium-sized companies, and will launch a B2B offer on April 18. (h/t Bloomberg)

The company's also looking to launch 5G commercial mobile service next year.